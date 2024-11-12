Comelec to finalize midterm polls’ candidate list on Nov. 30

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) Central Office is set to finalize the list of candidates for the midterm elections next year on Nov. 30, 2024, according to a local election official.

Mandaue City Election Officer Anna Fleur Gujilde said aspirants intending to withdraw from the May 12, 2025 polls must do so before the final listing deadline.

In Mandaue City, 41 individuals have filed their certificates of candidacy for the upcoming midterm elections. They include four candidates for the Provincial Board, two for the city’s lone House of Representatives seat, five for mayor, three for vice mayor and 27 candidates vying for 12 of the 14 seats on the City Council.

When asked about petitions to declare any aspirants as nuisance candidates, Gujilde said they are unaware of any candidates in the city who may have filed such petitions with the Comelec Central Office.

The election officer said that their central office, not the local Comelec office, decides on the petitions.

Registration

Aside from finalizing the list of candidates, the Comelec is also implementing measures to regulate candidates’ social media use. It ordered candidates to register their official social media pages on or before Dec. 13.

The poll body’s Sept. 17 resolution sets guidelines for digital election campaigns, covering the use of social media platforms, artificial intelligence and the internet. It also prohibits the spreading of disinformation and misinformation.

Gujilde said this move aims to maintain a fair, transparent and honest election process by monitoring candidates’ online activities.

Political parties, as well as private individuals and supporters actively involved in a candidate’s campaign, are asked to register their social media pages. This is to prevent the creation of fake accounts and the impersonation of candidates’ pages.

Gujilde said the Comelec will scrutinize candidates’ social media presence to ensure compliance with legal guidelines, including the prohibition of defamatory or misleading content.

“The battleground has shifted from posters to social media,” she said.

Gujilde noted that, while traditional media remains important, social media has become a pivotal influence on voters, particularly among younger demographics. / CAV