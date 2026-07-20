Comelec to study Ombudsman’s proposal on COC rules

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) will study a proposal from the Office of the Ombudsman to amend the rules governing the filing of certificates of candidacy (COCs) for those seeking public office.

The proposal would require candidates to declare under oath that they have no conflict of interest. Candidates found guilty of making false declarations could face disqualification.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the poll body is open to the proposal and sees no immediate legal obstacle to adopting it.

“This is a very good proposal that we will study very carefully. This is not an additional qualification, so it seems that we will not have any difficulty in approving it. We are open to such things,” Garcia said in a Viber message Monday, July 20, 2026.

Asked whether legislation would be needed to implement the proposal, Garcia said a Comelec resolution would suffice.

“Just a resolution is enough,” he said, adding that those who oppose the measure may question it before the Supreme Court.

Ombudsman proposal

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla has proposed amending the COC filing rules by requiring candidates to swear under oath that they have no conflict of interest.

Under the proposal, candidates who make false declarations would face the penalty of disqualification.

The Omnibus Election Code requires candidates for national and local posts to file a COC within the period set by Comelec before an election.

A COC contains a candidate’s basic personal information, including full name, age, civil status and residence.

Comelec has yet to announce whether it will formally draft and approve the proposed amendment to the COC filing rules. Any resolution adopting the change may be challenged before the Supreme Court, Garcia said. / PNA