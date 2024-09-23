Comelec: Valladolid’s Apura ‘not disqualified’

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) First Division in Manila has rejected the petition to disqualify reelectionist Valladolid village chief Anthony John Apura, citing that a March 2021 Supreme Court decision finding him guilty of murder “has not yet attained finality.”

The Comelec promulgated its six-page decision on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024.

Apura was re-elected as barangay captain of Valladolid in Carcar City, Cebu during the Oct. 30, 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE). However, as of Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, he has not yet been officially proclaimed nor assumed his position as barangay captain.

Apura, in an interview on Monday, welcomed the decision.

“I am happy with the decision tungod kay maka-sugod na g’yud ko og serbisyo og balik sa mga tawo as a barangay captain sa akong barangay (because I can finally start serving the people again as the barangay captain),” he told SunStar Cebu in a text message on Monday.

Apura was a respondent to a petition for disqualification filed by Hene Fernandez, who was his rival during the 2023 BSKE.

Fernandez, in her petition, maintained that Apura, having been charged and convicted for murder, for which he was sentenced with a penalty of more than 18 months or for a crime involving moral turpitude, “should be disqualified to be a candidate and to hold any office under Section 12 of the Omnibus Election Code.”

Fernandez was referring to an SC decision dated March 18, 2021.

‘Respondent not disqualified’

The Comelec First Division, however, maintained that Apura sufficiently established that the said SC decision has not yet attained finality and that Apura has also timely filed a motion for reconsideration of the said decision before SC “which effectively tolled the running of the reglementary period for appeal, and hence the finality of the decision.”

It added that in Apura’s case, “the accessory penalty of disqualification to hold office cannot be imposed upon the respondent.”

The decision was penned by Presiding Commissioner Socorro Inting and commissioners Aimee Ferolino and Ernesto Ferdinand Maceda Jr.

Reaction

Apura said he won by a “big margin,” securing nearly 5,000 votes out of the 7,000 registered voters in Barangay Valladolid.

He said he promised several projects to his constituents, but he has not been able to start any of them because he has not officially assumed office yet.

“Once I do, I’ll have to double my efforts to deliver on what I promised to the people,” he said in Cebuano.

Currently, Valladolid’s elected first Councilor Cyril Sandoy, is serving as the officer-in-charge for the position of barangay captain.

“I’m expecting and hopefully within the month mo hatag na og order ang Comelec Manila para i-proclaim nako. Mao naman ang next step ani nga among gipaabot,” Apura said.

(I am expecting, and hopefully within the month, Comelec Manila will issue an order for my proclamation. That’s the next step we’ve been waiting for.)

Background

On Oct. 25, 2023, the Commission issued an omnibus order administratively suspending the proclamation of several candidates, including respondent Apura, with pending petitions for disqualification or cancellation of certificate of candidacy.

SunStar Cebu earlier reported that Apura was convicted as an accomplice to the crime of murder.

Aside from Apura, two other candidates in Cebu who won during the October 30 BSKE were listed in the omnibus order.

Reelectionists Maguikay Barangay Captain Eduardo Gumera of Mandaue City and Gian Vincent Sinda, who ran for barangay councilor in Buanoy in Balamban were also waiting to be proclaimed.

Gumera was found guilty of an attempt to commit child prostitution under Section 6 of the Special Protection of Children against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act, while Sinda misidentified as a Sangguniang Kabataan aspirant. / CDF