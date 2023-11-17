Comelec: Voter turnout higher this year compared to 2018 BSKE

THE voter turnout in Central Visayas reached 77 percent in the recently concluded Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Lawyer Lionel Marco Castillano, the regional director of the Commission on Elections in Central Visayas (Comelec 7), made this announcement on Friday, November 17, 2023.

According to a data, the province of Siquijor had the greatest turnout in the barangay election with 81.06 percent, which is higher compared to the 79.81 percent attendance in that area during the May 2018 BSKE.

The provinces of Bohol (79.37 percent), Negros Oriental (76.16 percent), and Cebu (75.43 percent) came next.

This statistic, however, is higher than what was obtained in Cebu's previous election, which only yielded 74.74 percent.

Meanwhile in the Sangguniang Kabataan election, Siquijor registered the highest turnout at 82.25 percent.

The province of Bohol came next, recording 79.79 percent as opposed to only 73.31 percent in the previous election.

Negros Oriental followed with 77.32 percent and Cebu with 76.54 percent.

Castillano said that based on what he observed, more people were eager to express their freedom to vote.

He credited the smooth conduct of the election for the large turnout.

He added that the high turnout in the recently concluded election provided a great opportunity to explore many possibilities and ways for voters to express their rights, especially in a more convenient way.

"The main mission of the Comelec is to give an opportunity to every qualified Filipino voter to exercise his right to vote. This can be done if we can give them an enhanced voting experience. That is why we have mall voting, emergency accessible polling place and poll voting," Castillano said. (With TPT)