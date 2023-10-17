Comelec’s Castillano, other government agencies sign pledge of commitment for peaceful election

REGIONAL Director Lionel Marco Castillano of Comelec Central Visayas led the signing of the pledge of commitment for a peaceful, orderly and honest Barangay and Sanguniang Kabataan Elections on October 30, 2023.

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7), Philippine Coast Guard, Armed Forces of the Philippines, National Police Commission, Department of Interior and Local Government, Department of Education, Bureau of Fire, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology and other stakeholders took part in the activity, which was held last Monday, October 16.

In his message, Castillano said he was very proud of the different law enforcement agencies that he described as peace warriors and guardians of the sacred vote.

Doves were also released into the air as a sign of "Divine Intervention" for a fair and honest election in the entire region 7.

Castillano urged the military and police to uphold the law and safeguard the populace so that they may cast their ballots safely.

"As I always said that sacred vote makes us all equal, because it is only during the time that each and every Filipino is truly equal, One man, One vote," Castillano stated.

Meanwhile, PRO 7 Director Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin expressed gratitude to the participants.

“As you can see, all government agencies, NGOs and force multipliers gather and pledge to do their part towards our collective goal of a safe and secured Barangay and SK Elections 2023. This shows the unity that we have here in Central Visayas for this important undertaking,” Aberin said. (With TPT)