Coming back to Camiguin finding it new

But when I returned in the first week of August, Camiguin gave me another version of itself.

This time, I swam in salt water, chased waterfalls and soaked in cold springs when the sunburn on my skin began to itch. We moved from one kind of water to another, rarely traveling more than 30 minutes between stops.

Tell me another island where you can move from the sea to a waterfall to a spring without ever feeling like you’ve gone too far from where you started.

I had been here just three years ago. What could have changed in such a short span of time? More than I expected.

We landed just after lunch, with enough time to check in, cool down and change into something lighter before heading out again. Our first stop was the Old Church Ruins in Bonbon, Catarman, about a 20-minute motorcycle ride from where we were staying in the highlands of Binunsaran.

It was a rewarding first stop, particularly for my partner, a history buff delighted by the thought of standing where an old Spanish-era town once did. The ruins are what remain of Guiob Church, a 19th-century church built of coral and stone and damaged during the 1871 eruption of Mt. Vulcan.

And then there was Bura.

It was nearing 4 p.m., so we hurried to Bura Soda Water Pool for our first cold-spring dip of the trip.

If the ruins showed us what a volcano could destroy, Bura showed us what it could create.

The pool is fed by volcanic springs, with naturally carbonated water produced by underground volcanic activity. The result is one of Camiguin’s strangest little gifts: cold, clear water with a faint soda-like character, flowing from the same volcanic landscape that has shaped so much of the island.

How wonderful, I thought, that nature could hold both ruin and renewal in the same place. A volcano can bury a town, and somewhere else on that same island, the forces beneath the earth can push up water for people to swim in on a hot afternoon.

Nature can be beautiful. Perhaps the most humbling thing about it is that it is neither cruel nor kind. It simply is.

The second day took us to two of Camiguin’s major tourist spots, both of which I had visited before: White Island and Katibawasan Falls.

White Island is about 15 minutes away by boat. But on my second visit, I found myself enjoying the journey there more than my time on the sandbar itself.

Don’t get me wrong. White Island is as majestic as it gets, a white strip of sand floating in the middle of the sea. As our boat carried us closer, the island should have been the thing growing larger in front of me. Instead, I kept looking at the mountains behind it.

The farther we moved from shore, the more they seemed to command my attention. They should have been shrinking with distance, but somehow they