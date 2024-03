THE Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) has inaugurated its Cebu City office on Friday, March 1, 2024.

CFO Secretary Romulo Arugay spearheaded the activity along with his staff, local officials and barangay captain Rey Anthony Lawas of Guadalupe, Carcar City.

According to Arugay, their office holds an orientation to assist Filipinos who want to permanently relocate abroad. (GPL, TPT)