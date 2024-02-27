Commission of the Laity affirms vital role, backs ‘Sugbuswak’

TO SUPPORT Sugbuswak, which aims to establish two new dioceses apart from the Archdiocese of Cebu, a comprehensive proposal has been released demonstrating the vitality and commitment of the laity in Cebu.

The Commission of the Laity of the Archdiocese of Cebu issued a 10-page statement last Wednesday, February 14, 2024, affirming the crucial role of the laity in the Church's mission and expressing support for the proposed division of the archdiocese.

With the push of Sugbuswak, the laity anticipates a stronger bond between the Church and its people in the rapidly urbanizing province.

The proposal emphasizes improvements in pastoral care, empowerment of lay members, and enhancement of the well-being of the faithful through 18 observations, plans, and programs.

A press conference was held at the Archbishop's Palace, with Fe Barino, chair of the commission; Eileen Mangubat, editor of the drafting committee; Simeon Dumdum Jr., retired judge and drafting committee member; and Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma sitting on the panel during the presentation.

Mangubat said the term "laity" refers to the regular members of the Church who are not ordained clergy but participate in the religious activities and life of the community.

There are around 4.5 million Catholic faithful in Cebu. Palma said that approximately 95 percent of the total number is composed of laity members and this equates to around 4.27 million people.

Echoing the vision of the Second Vatican Council, the laity stresses their responsibility to sanctify the world alongside bishops, priests, and consecrated individuals. With smaller areas for bishops to manage, the laity anticipates more efficient pastoral care tailored to each new territory's needs.

They suggest setting up Lay Formation Centers for leadership, evangelization, and sound doctrine training. They also support continuous clergy formation through Clergy Formation Centers.

Recognizing catechesis's significance, the laity urges efforts to deepen laypersons' understanding of the Catholic faith, emphasizing the roles of catechists and digital platforms for outreach.

They advocate for councils or Commissions of the Laity in each new diocese to coordinate lay activities and Parish Pastoral Councils for clergy-lay collaboration. They also back initiatives for a standard living allowance for diocesan priests, aiming for their economic stability to focus on pastoral duties.

They propose employing human resource professionals for managing personnel needs and stress financial transparency and accountability for Church sustainability.

The laity aims to cultivate well-informed, active Catholics through education and participation in various ministries, including emerging ones like digital media.

In addressing the needs of the poor and marginalized, they recommend providing livelihood opportunities and ensuring access to pastoral activities. They underscore the importance of community chapels, quality sound systems in churches, and the practice of synodality, emphasizing clergy-lay collaboration and dialogue.

They also call for recognizing individuals exemplifying Christian virtues and morals, alongside a unified vision for the Church's future in Cebu.

The commission emphasized Sugbuswak's proposed changes' importance and urged active lay participation in shaping the Church's future in Cebu.

Meanwhile, as his retirement approaches, Palma expressed optimism that the Holy Father will approve Sugbuswak within the year, as he is scheduled to fly to Vatican City and meet top officials of the church on March 11.

"I am most confident that Rome will approve...though I have no control over their timeline. It may happen sooner than we expect, maybe within the year," he said, emphasizing that they have prepared the proposal thoroughly.

Palma’s retirement

During the dialogue, Palma said that he is planning to retire next year when he turns 75 years old. He will be turning 74 this coming March 19.

The Canon 401 of the 1983 Code of Canon Law said that bishops must offer their resignation to the pope when they turn 75. The pope can then choose to accept the resignation or request the bishop to continue until a successor is appointed.

The idea of establishing new dioceses was first proposed in 2002 during a priests' congress convened under the guidance of the late Cebu Archbishop Ricardo Vidal and Most Rev. Emilio Bataclan.

Reports said that Vidal entertained the idea after it was suggested by the Papal Nuncio, the Pope's representative at the time. The proposal, however, failed to materialize due to opposition from various sectors hesitant about dividing the archdiocese. (KJF)