Common superstitions practiced during Chinese New Year

The start of a new year often comes with a familiar rut — resolutions made in January quietly abandoned by the second week. Fret not. Chinese New Year offers another opportunity for renewal. Chinese culture, at its core, is rich in customs, traditions and superstitious beliefs. It is widely held that what one practices during the Lunar New Year can influence luck in the year ahead.

Here are some common superstitions worth noting as you round out your guide to a prosperous Lunar New Year:

Don’t sweep or take out the garbage