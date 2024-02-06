Community service up for ghost pranksters and their parents in Bogo

THREE minors and their two adult companions will be made to perform community service as penalty after they were caught doing ghost prank along the provincial road in Barangay Anonang Sur, Bogo City, northern Cebu around 10 p.m. Monday, February 5, 2024.

The group was made up of four boys -- two of them minors -- and a young girl who dressed like a white lady in a white blanket.

The incident later went viral after it was posted on social media.

According to Anonang Sur Barangay Captain Jeanelyn Tabaco, the parents of the offenders will be called Tuesday, February 6, 2024, to apprise them of the infractions committed by their children, to orient them about their parental responsibilities, and to assign them together with their kids to carry out community service in the same location where the ghost hoax was carried out.

Tabaco said in an interview with SunStar Cebu that the group was playing a ghost hoax on passing cars by pretending to be haunted by a white lady and placing candles on the roadsides.

But a woman called Aida, who was backriding on a motorcycle driven by her cousin, was able to identify them and reported them to the barangay tanod. (DVG, TPT)