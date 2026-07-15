Commuters alarmed by falling rocks from DPWH Project in Sogod

A VIDEO shared online has sparked safety concerns among motorists traveling through Sogod, Cebu, after it captured rocks and debris tumbling onto the national highway. Despite assurances from local officials that the area is secure, commuters remain highly anxious about the dangerous conditions.



Rocks and debris falling onto the national highway in Sogod, Cebu.. Source: SunStar

The viral video, posted by an affected motorist on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, shows rocks and dirt cascading down a steep roadside slope. The falling debris sent a massive cloud of dust billowing across the highway just as vehicles were driving past.

Sogod Mayor Lissa Marie “Moonyeen” Durano-Streegan quickly responded to the public alarm. She clarified that the rockfall is part of an ongoing slope protection project by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). The project's goal is to clear away loose limestone before it can fall on its own and cause a natural landslide.

"Controlled Operation"

Mayor Streegan reassured the public that the rockfalls are actually part of a carefully controlled operation to make the highway safer in the long run.

“The activity is carefully monitored, with warning signages installed and traffic personnel deployed to temporarily stop vehicles whenever rocks are being released to ensure public safety,” Streegan said.

Traffic personnel are stationed at the site to manage the flow of cars, and warning signs are in place to alert drivers when active scaling work is happening. The mayor urged everyone to stay calm, follow traffic directions, and drive with extra caution.

DPWH Central Visayas was contacted for comment on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, but the agency has not yet responded.

Motorists, residents voice deep concerns

Even with safety measures in place, many locals and commuters are still afraid. Social media users have pointed out that the affected road is particularly dangerous because the opposite lane heading toward Cebu City is hard to see around the curve.

For residents in nearby northern towns, the highway is a critical lifeline. One commenter expressed the high anxiety felt by locals:

“Mahadlok nata mo byahe taga Borbon ug Tabogon kay mao na ato agianan, wala na lain.” (We are now afraid to travel, those of us from Borbon and Tabogon, because that is our route and there is no other.)

Other travelers added that this specific stretch of road has been a source of fear for a long time, especially for families heading home to northern Cebu.

A history of highway incidents

This is not the first time the area has faced dangerous debris. On June 2, rocks and soil tumbled onto active lanes while vehicles were passing, causing a similar scare.

Unlike natural landslides that are triggered by heavy rain, these rockfalls have been happening even during clear, dry weather. Local municipal officials previously confirmed in June that the falling debris is directly tied to the DPWH's preventive engineering work.

While the government continues its efforts to secure the rocky cliffs, commuters must remain highly alert every time they travel through Sogod. The challenge now is balancing the urgent need for long-term road safety improvements with the immediate physical safety of the thousands of people who use the highway every day. DPC

Mactan-Cebu Airport honored for P129.96M National Government contribution

THE Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) has been officially recognized by the National Government for its financial contributions, receiving a prestigious award for handing over P129.96 million in dividends.

This special honor was given by the Department of Finance (DOF) during the 2026 Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations (GOCCs) Day held at Malacañang Palace on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

Honoring top performers

The annual ceremony celebrates government corporations that strictly follow Republic Act 7656, also known as the Dividend Law. Under this law, government-run companies are required to return a portion of their earnings back to the National Government to support the country's development.

The MCIAA was named alongside some of the nation’s largest financial institutions and public companies.

Other key contributors recognized during the event included:

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, the Land Bank of the Philippines, and the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation as top dividend contributors.

The Philippine National Oil Company for its P1.33 billion dividend contribution.

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation for its P5.67 billion remittance.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, which ranked among the top 15 contributors.

A presidential reminder on public service

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. personally acknowledged 50 government corporations for their financial contributions and honored six others for their exceptional public service.

During the ceremony, the President reminded leaders of these government-owned companies that serving the public must always remain their main goal. He urged them to continue practicing strict financial discipline, honesty, and transparency.

According to the President, the total P139.8 billion in dividends collected from these corporations will go directly toward critical public projects. This includes building new classrooms, funding housing projects, and constructing farm-to-market roads to support local communities.

President Marcos also challenged government corporations to modernize their operations, embrace new technology, and use their earnings to make public services even better for ordinary citizens.

Dedication to world-class service

MCIAA General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Julius Neri Jr. and Finance Department Manager Elmar Tagaloguin received the award at the palace on behalf of the airport authority.

The MCIAA leadership highlighted that the multi-million-peso contribution was a direct result of strong operations and careful financial planning over the past year.

"MCIAA's remittance was made possible by strong operational performance and disciplined fiscal management, even as the Authority continued to deliver on its mandate of safe, efficient and world-class airport service," the MCIAA said in a statement.

The airport authority added that this recognition from the President and the Department of Finance proves its dedication to clean, honest governance. It also highlights the airport’s growing financial strength as it continues to welcome millions of travelers through one of the country's busiest international gateways. DPC