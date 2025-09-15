Commuters cry foul over bus ban

NETIZENS and daily commuters are venting their frustration on social media over a newly enforced rule that bans provincial buses from dropping off or picking up passengers along Cebu City’s southern corridor. This sudden crackdown has left many disoriented and facing longer travel times and additional costs.

Southbound passengers now have to get off at Bulacao, Talisay City, and take a jeepney to return to areas like Pardo. Similarly, northbound passengers must either disembark at Bulacao or go all the way to the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) before finding a ride back to their destination. A driver, Jiev Mahipos, shared on Facebook how students from Cebu Institute of Technology-University were late for class and had to spend more time and money to get back to school because they couldn’t alight near their campus.

Mayor defends the new rule

On Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. appealed for patience and understanding. He stated that the rule is not new but is now being enforced more strictly with stiffer penalties.

“This policy has been in place for a long time, even back when I was still a councilor,” Archival said during a press conference. He explained that provincial bus franchises are point-to-point, from their origin to the CSBT, as stipulated by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB). For years, however, buses have been making unscheduled stops in Pardo, Basak and Mambaling, which he said significantly worsens traffic congestion.

Archival cited studies showing that indiscriminate bus stops contribute to as much as 60-70 percent of traffic buildup. He said that while past violators only received citations, authorities are now issuing temporary operator’s permits, which allows them to confiscate licenses until fines are paid. This “bite” in enforcement, he admitted, has led to louder complaints from both drivers and commuters.

The measure is a joint effort by the Cebu City Transportation Office, the Land Transportation Office and the LTFRB as part of the city’s “Discipline Zone,” which stretches from the CSBT to the Bulacao Bridge. Archival acknowledged the burden on commuters but urged for “sacrifice” for the greater good of the entire city.

Operators push back

Bus operators are pushing back against the policy, calling it abrupt and disruptive. Julieto Flores, chairman of the Cebu Provincial Operators Transport Cooperative, said the enforcement was carried out without consultation.

“This has a big impact on our bus drivers and passengers,” Flores said. He argued that if buses are not allowed to stop, the City should at least set up designated bus stops, as not all passengers need to go to the terminal. He also pointed out that passengers from Pardo and Basak now have to travel all the way to Tabunok or the CSBT to board a bus.

Flores also downplayed the claim that buses are the main cause of congestion, arguing that the sheer number of vehicles on the road is the primary issue. He also questioned the LTFRB’s jurisdiction over roadside loading and unloading, noting that the policy is being enforced by the Cebu City Government.

Alternative solutions proposed

Flores said operators have already prepared a position paper for the mayor, proposing that the City identify designated bus stops instead of imposing a total ban.

“If the City would simply identify bus stops, there would be no problem because passengers would at least have a proper place to board and disembark,” he said. He warned that rerouting buses through the South Road Properties (SRP) would only increase travel time and complaints.

With around 200 buses and minibuses daily plying the southern routes, Flores urged officials to focus on proper consultation and long-term solutions instead of penalizing drivers and passengers. For now, Archival is urging commuters to cooperate, reminding them that the policy is necessary to address the city’s severe traffic problems. / CDV