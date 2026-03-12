Commuters cry foul over sudden, unauthorized V-hire fare hikes in Cebu

COMMUTERS traveling between Cebu City and Lapu-Lapu City are raising the alarm over sudden van-for-hire (V-hire) fare increases. Following a recent spike in fuel prices, some drivers are charging extra without official permission, leaving daily passengers to shoulder the unexpected cost.

The P10 surprise

For Jane (real name withheld), a resident of Lapu-Lapu City, the fare hike came without warning. She was allegedly overcharged P10 on top of the regular P40 base fare on her route from a mall terminal in Cebu City to Barangay Pajac.

According to the passenger, the van fare suddenly jumped from P40 to P50 without any prior notice or announcement from authorities. Initially, she assumed the increase might have been approved to help drivers cope with rising fuel prices due to the Middle East tensions.

However, after checking for updates from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 7 and local officials, including Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, the commuter found no official notice authorizing the fare hike.

Drivers feel the pinch

SunStar Cebu visited the Cebu City mall terminal on Wednesday, March 11, and confirmed that fares had indeed risen from P40 to P50. Several drivers cited higher fuel prices as the reason for the increase. The drivers called on the government for support.

Despite the drivers' struggles, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan previously urged the public to report V-hire and bus drivers implementing unauthorized fare increases. Following her announcement, other passengers also noted that some drivers had raised fares even without an official tariff.

The government’s response

Seeking action, the commuter called and sent a formal complaint via email to the LTFRB 7, but as of this writing, it has yet to be acknowledged.

However, LTFRB 7 Director Abosamen Matuan said in a message to SunStar on Thursday, March 12, that the reported concern was being addressed. He said enforcers had been dispatched to the area to validate the report. He also assured that appropriate actions, including fines or suspension of franchises, would be taken if deemed necessary.

Matuan in an earlier interview said that any adjustments to the fare matrix must come from the LTFRB Central Office. He assured the public that no orders have been made from the head office.

Protection against overcharging

To stop illegal overcharging, Matuan urged anyone who witnesses unauthorized fare increases to visit the LTFRB 7 office to report such acts. The penalties for breaking the rules are strict: a first offense will incur a P5,000 fine, and a second offense carries a P10,000 fine and possible suspension. A third offense could lead to a P15,000 fine and revocation of the operator’s franchise.

For daily commuters, reporting these violations is the best way to keep travel fair and affordable. / DPC