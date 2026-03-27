Commuters face illegal fare hikes despite Marcos’ suspension order

SOME commuters in Cebu have complained that bus fares failed to roll back to previous rates despite a directive from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. suspending all transport fare hikes nationwide.

The President ordered the suspension of planned and recently implemented fare adjustments on March 18, 2026, to protect the public from the rising cost of living. The directive effectively halted a scheduled fare hike for jeepneys and city buses set for March 19 and rolled back a provisional increase for provincial buses implemented on March 14.

The suspension covers all land transport modes, including city and provincial buses, traditional and modern jeepneys, taxis and transport network vehicle services.

How unauthorized hikes affect daily travel

Despite the order, some passengers reported unapproved spikes in transportation costs, leaving them confused by inconsistent rates and demanding intervention from the National Government.

“I was really surprised,” Lhor Vick, a student at Cebu Technological University, told SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. “My fare going to Toledo used to be P60, and now it’s P80. That’s a P20 increase. Even jeepney fares went up by a peso. I’m not sure why, but they said it’s because of rising operating costs.”

Vick added that fare changes are not uniform across public utility vehicles, making it difficult for passengers to budget their daily expenses.

“I also rode a Calvo bus recently. They had a tariff, but I wasn’t sure exactly how much because prices have been changing constantly,” Vick said. “I understand that they need to make a living, but as a commuter, it’s very confusing. Commuters already have so many expenses. When fares keep changing like this, it’s hard to plan your budget. It feels unfair, especially since the government tried to prevent fare hikes in the first place.”

Pilar Goopio, a resident of Barili, experienced similar issues when traveling to Cebu City.

“Last week, the regular Ceres bus fare from Barili to Cebu was P117. But today, it’s P170. I was so confused. Why are fares changing when the government had already canceled the fare increase?” Goopio told SunStar Cebu on Wednesday.

She noted she paid significantly more than expected because operators failed to display an official tariff inside the vehicles.

“I don’t take the air-conditioned buses, just the regular ones,” Goopio said. “I was just going to buy supplies, but I ended up paying a lot more this week than I expected. It’s frustrating because there doesn’t seem to be any official tariff being enforced.”

What transport regulators say about the issue

Addressing the mounting complaints, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 7 Director Abosamen Matuan told reporters on Wednesday, March 25, that the agency has not released a fare matrix or approved any increase.

Matuan noted the President previously suspended the agency’s proposal for a fare adjustment, and no new directive regarding a fare hike has been issued since.

“We will try to validate that report kasi kung sakali (because if that is the case), that is a clear violation of the terms and conditions of their CPCs [certificate of public convenience],” Matuan said, warning that violators face hefty penalties and fines.

How authorities plan to enforce the rollback

Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 Director Wendel Dinglasan said his office can assist with enforcement, but apprehensions regarding fares fall strictly under the jurisdiction of the LTFRB 7.

“We can help but since it is related to fare, the proper jurisdiction is LTFRB 7,” Dinglasan said.

The LTFRB Central Office has confirmed all fares must revert to their pre-March 14 levels. Commuters are advised to report operators or drivers charging the suspended higher rates directly to the LTFRB.

To support the struggling transport sector, the administration announced the fast-tracking of fuel subsidies and the expansion of the Libreng Sakay program. / ABC, DPC