Commuters frustrated as bus, jeepney fares spike

COMMUTERS in Cebu are facing frustration and uncertainty as bus and jeepney fares continue to rise, despite President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s order to cancel the planned fare hikes on March 19, 2026.

The sudden spike has left passengers questioning why prices are inconsistent and what is driving the changes.

“I was really surprised,” said Lhor Vick, a student at Cebu Technological University. “My fare going to Toledo used to be P60, and now it’s P80. That’s a P20 increase. Even jeepney fares went up by a peso. I’m not sure why, but they said it’s because of rising operating costs.”

Vick shared that the changes are not uniform across vehicles.

“I also rode a Calvo bus recently. They had a tariff, but I wasn’t sure exactly how much because prices have been changing constantly. I understand that they need to make a living, but as a commuter, it’s very confusing,” Vick said.

The fare fluctuations are also affecting residents traveling from nearby towns to Cebu City.

Pilar Goopio, a resident of Barili, described her experience.

“Last week, the regular Ceres bus fare from Barili to Cebu was 117 pesos. But today, it’s 170 pesos. I was so confused. Why are fares changing when the government had already canceled the fare increase?” said Goopio.

Goopio added, “I don’t take the air-conditioned buses, just the regular ones. I was just going to buy supplies, but I ended up paying a lot more this week than I expected. It’s frustrating because there doesn’t seem to be any official tariff being enforced.”

The inconsistency is leaving commuters worried about how much they will need to spend on daily travel.

Many passengers expressed concern that, without clear guidelines, operators may continue adjusting fares at will, further burdening commuters who rely on public transportation for work, school, and essential errands.

“Commuters already have so many expenses,” Vick said. “When fares keep changing like this, it’s hard to plan your budget. It feels unfair, especially since the government tried to prevent fare hikes in the first place.”

As Cebu residents navigate unpredictable fares, many are calling on local authorities and transport agencies to enforce uniform rates to protect passengers from sudden and unexplained increases.

Without clearer regulations, the uncertainty is expected to continue, leaving commuters frustrated and financially stretched. (ABC)