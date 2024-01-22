Companies show support for Carbon PH initiative

INDUSTRY-LEADING companies came together on Jan. 17, 2024, to support the country in its transitional aspirations for a lower carbon economy through investments in nature-based solutions, capacity building and inputs for policy development.

The recently held meeting of the Carbon PH initiative witnessed the convergence of the private sector aspiring for a significant impact on the country’s transition towards a better future.

Companies that participated in the meeting include Aboitiz Equity Ventures, UnionDigital Bank, Aboitiz Data Innovation, GT Capital Holdings, Foundation for Economic Freedom, Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, SM Investments Corp., Jollibee Group Foundation, Sibol, SGV, Filinvest Development Utilities, Chroma Hospitality, Lucio Tan Group, JG Summit Holdings, Cebu Pacific, Research Triangle Institute International and Coca-Cola Foundation.

At the heart of this collaboration is a shared dedication to sustainable development, aligning efforts to address climate change through practical solutions and policy advocacy. The Carbon PH initiative recognizes the private sector’s pivotal role in implementing nature-based solutions as companies contribute essential resources, expertise and innovation.