Company lead man stabbed dead by 2 co-workers in Mandaue City

A lead man of a company died after being stabbed by his two co-workers in Carvajal compound, Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City, around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024.

Police identified the victim as Argie Pua, and the suspects as Langie Moda Andel, 37, and John Moda Andel, 36, both stay-in workers from Barangay Marabutuan, Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental.

According to the police investigation, the victim and the suspects were arguing with each other before the stabbing took place.

Following the incident, the suspects turned themselves in to Virgilio Punay, the company security guard, who then handed them over to the Mandaue Police Station 2 personnel. (DVG)