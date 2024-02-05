Company unveils housing project for 93-1 occupants

THE Century Peak Holdings Corp. unveiled the scale model of the housing project that it will construct for the affected 93-1 residents.

The firm, represented by Dr. Greg Murillo, made its presentation at the Capitol Last Friday, February 2, 2024, during a meeting with Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Garcia, and other key stakeholders.

After seeing the scale model, the governor said she was excited by the Lot 1112 housing project, which would be constructed on a Capitol-owned lot in Barangay Apas.

She said that Cebuanos should be given such an impressive project.

The Provincial Government and Century Peak worked together to develop the socialized housing, giving the affected 93-1 inhabitants houses that they can call as their own.

The project will include around 180 housing units, which can be owned by the residents via the housing loan program offered by Pag-Ibig.

The Provincial Government employed a similar process with other affected individuals who dwell on land held by the Capitol, therefore the housing loan payment plan is not new.

In response to a query, Vice Mayor Garcia complimented the project and described it as "beautiful and well-planned."

The vice mayor said that this may be an example for the entire country, not just Cebu, and commended Governor Garcia for supporting the program. (With PR)