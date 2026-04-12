Competition watchdog monitors fuel market

THE Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) said it is closely monitoring the behavior of companies in the fuel sector and related industries to prevent possible anti-competitive practices as global and domestic fuel pressures persist.

In a statement, the agency said its surveillance covers not only oil firms but also downstream industries that rely heavily on fuel as a production input, as these sectors may pass on higher costs to consumers.

Under the Philippine Competition Act, the PCC is mandated to ensure fair competition and prevent collusion, abuse of dominance, and other practices that could distort market outcomes.

While fuel prices are largely driven by global supply and demand, the PCC warned that prolonged economic strain may create incentives for some market players to exploit limited supply or uneven access to resources. This could lead to anti-competitive agreements or unjustified price increases.

The commission clarified that it does not set or regulate fuel prices. However, it said it is ready to provide policy advice and competition advocacy to government agencies to ensure that interventions in the energy sector do not inadvertently harm market competition.

The PCC is also working closely with the Department of Energy (DOE) to strengthen oversight of the sector. Their coordination is guided by a 2019 memorandum of agreement that enables information sharing, technical collaboration, and enforcement support.

The agency said this framework enhances its ability to monitor energy-related markets and take action when necessary to protect consumers and ensure a level playing field for businesses. / KOC