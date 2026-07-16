Complaint filed vs man accused of assaulting cashier

A RAPE complaint was filed before the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday, July 16, 2026, against a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a cashier at a drinking establishment in Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City, around 2:30 a.m. on July 9, 2026.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rodulf Oriol, deputy city director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office, said all necessary documents, including the victim’s sworn statement and those of witnesses, have already been completed.

Police also included CCTV footage from inside the store as part of their evidence, which allegedly shows the actions of the suspect, a former convict, toward the victim.

Another piece of evidence being kept by the victim is a private Facebook message from the suspect, where he apologized, attempted to negotiate a settlement, and offered to pay in exchange for avoiding another imprisonment.

Despite the suspect’s request for forgiveness, the victim has decided to pursue the case and file charges in court.

Earlier, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival ordered city police to immediately arrest the suspect to ensure justice for the 36-year-old victim.

“Sa pagkakaron, naa na tay sakto nga identity sa maong suspect. Dili lang nato ika butyag usa kay naa patay follow-up investigation considering nga ang instruction gyud sa atung mayor ug city director Police Colonel Ricky Sumalde nga madakop gyud ang suspetsado, pero mag sugod una ta i-file una nato ang saktong kaso and we will locate him and arrest him,” Oriol said.

(Right now, we already have the correct identity of the suspect. We cannot disclose it yet because we still have follow-up investigations. The instruction of our mayor and City Director Police Colonel Ricky Sumalde is to arrest the suspect, but we will first file the proper case, then locate and arrest him.)

Police are also checking whether the suspect has any pending arrest warrants, noting that he was recently released from the Cebu City Jail after facing charges of alarm and scandal and grave threats.

Once an arrest warrant is issued for the rape complaint, Oriol said police will immediately serve it.

The victim earlier appealed to the public through a media interview that anyone who recognizes the suspect should immediately inform authorities to help facilitate his arrest.

Police have already coordinated with the suspect’s family, who, according to Oriol, have been cooperative and are willing to help authorities locate him.

Oriol believes the suspect is still in Cebu City and is currently hiding, prompting police to continue monitoring his possible whereabouts. (AYB)