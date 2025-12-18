Complaint filed vs man who beat dog

ANIMAL welfare groups have filed formal charges against a Lapu-Lapu City man accused of beating a stray dog inside a subdivision in Barangay Babag.

The legal action follows widespread public outrage after the incident was documented and shared online. Local advocates said the filing aims to ensure accountability under the Animal Welfare Act.

Chierel Quirante, founder of South Stray Haven who cared for ‘Whitey’ after the dog was beaten, said local advocates filed the complaint at the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office Station 3 on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025.

She described the incident as a case of animal cruelty, saying the actions taken constituted animal abuse.

The viral video showing the man repeatedly striking Whitey drew the attention of local authorities and netizens who raised concerns about animal welfare and public safety.

The man involved, 43, surrendered to authorities after the video went viral. He told authorities he acted out of fear for his 12-year-old daughter, who was being chased by the dog at the time.

He expressed remorse and said his actions were driven by paternal instinct.

Two days after the incident, Whitey, who also tested positive for distemper — a highly contagious viral disease, died from head trauma sustained in the incident, despite efforts to care for him at a veterinary clinic.

Quirante condemned the act, saying while the man may have been driven by a reason, this did not justify the brutal manner in which the situation was handled.

She said subdivision officials were already made aware that Whitey was scheduled for rescue and a cage had been prepared.

“Remain calm”

Quirante advised the public to exercise understanding and restraint amid rising incidents of animal cruelty, particularly involving stray dogs. She said not all dogs that approach people intend to attack, contrary to common misconceptions.

The dog advocate explained many stray dogs approach humans out of curiosity or a desire to play.

Misinterpretation of canine body language often leads people to assume they are under threat, resulting in unnecessary panic or harm to the animals.

She advised to remain calm when encountering dogs and to learn basic signs of dog behavior to better assess situations.

In cases where a dog shows signs of agitation or begins to chase, individuals are advised to avoid provoking the animal and instead find safe ways to distance themselves. / DPC