Complaint lodged vs. landfill operator

The operator and management of the largest sanitary landfill and material recovery facility in Cebu City have allegedly committed several environmental violations.

Prime Integrated Waste Solutions, Inc. (PWS), a subsidiary of Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc., or Prime Infra, the current operator and management of ARN Central Waste Management Inc. (ACI), was accused of at least four environmental violations by a former shareholder.

SunStar Cebu received a copy of the complaint letter dated July 3, which is addressed to the Environmental Management Bureau 7 (EMB 7), in which Engineer Arnold Espinoza, a former shareholder of the ACI, accused PWS of failing to appoint a new Pollution Control Officer (PCO).

Without an accredited PCO, PWS has violated the amended Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) terms and conditions, he said.

The complaint added that PWS still needs to renew its Wastewater Discharge Permit, which was only valid until February 11, 2023.

To renew the permit, PWS has to submit a valid PCO accreditation and letter designation as PCO from the managing head.

The complaint added that the firm has failed to notify EMB 7 of the transfer of ownership within a specified 15-day period and of the non-submission of the semi-annual Compliance Monitoring Report covering July–December 2023.

Complaint

Espinoza, in the complaint letter, has urged the regional director the EMB 7 to investigate the alleged irregularities in the PWS operation and issue notices to compel compliance from the management.

He explained that on July 22, 2022, PWS purchased his shares of the ACI through a Share Purchase Agreement, with amendments on January 20, 2023, in which a ceremonial signing was held at the PWS office in Pasay City.

Under the agreement, PWS promised to upgrade the ARN Central Materials Recovery Facility, a 104,272-square-meter private landfill in Sitio Kainsikan, Barangay Binaliw, that collects and processes 1,000 tons of daily municipal solid waste in Cebu.

This was part of the investment made by Filipino businessman and billionaire Enrique Razon Jr. to modernize a local waste management company.

It was slated to transform Cebu City’s waste management at par with world-class material recovery facilities in other developed countries like Singapore.

Espinoza said that on June 3, 2020, the first amendment to the ECC was issued, superseding the ECC issued to ACI on November 8, 2017.

Among the General Provisions of the amended ECC was the establishment of an Environmental Unit to be headed by a PCO.

The unit is to handle all environment-related aspects of the project, including the monitoring of the Environmental Management Plan.

Before the purchase, ACI appointed Jonathan Capeding as PCO, and when Prime Infra took over the operation in 2023, Capeding resigned as PCO.

Prime Infra has not appointed a new PCO, according to the complaint.

SunStar Cebu tried to reach Prime Infra for a comment but has not responded as of this writing.

The EMB 7, on the other hand, said it would refer the matter to its legal department.

Meanwhile, Binaliw residents in the vicinity of the sanitary landfill have complained of the strong, foul smell coming from the facility and have urged local officials to address the concerns.

The residents have also sought the help of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and ACI to address their concerns, but there has been no action.

