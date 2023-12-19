Complete AAA winners list: Asia’s top artists in 2023

The Philippine Arena in Bulacan witnessed an extraordinary gathering of the brightest stars in Asian entertainment on Dec. 14, 2023. The 2023 Asia Artist Awards (AAA), held for the first time in the Philippines, was a night to remember.

The Philippine Arena witnessed an extraordinary gathering of the brightest stars in Asian entertainment. This year’s event, a perfect blend of Filipino and Korean talent, was not just a celebration but a testament to the exceptional skills and achievements in the realms of music, film and TV.

Notable Filipino artists who were recognized include Ben&Ben, Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla and Melai Cantiveros-Francisco.

Here is the complete list of winners at the 2023 Asia Artist Awards:

AAA Focus Award: HORI7ON, LUN8, Younghoon (The Boyz), Ahn Dong-gu

AAA Icon Award: Tempest, NMIXX, Kep1er, Cha Joo-young

AAA Potential Award: Lapillus, ATBO, Yoo Seon-ho, Paul Blanco

AAA Best Creator Award: 3RACHA

AAA Popularity Award: Lim Young-woong, Sakurazaka46, Lee Jun-ho, Kim Se-jeong

AAA Hot Trend Award: SB19, NewJeans, Lee Jun-ho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Lim Young-woong

AAA New Wave Award: Yaochen, Kingdom, Ash Island, Jaechan

AAA Emotive Award: ONEUS, BOYNEXTDOOR, &TEAM, Suho

AAA Rookie of the Year: ZEROBASEONE, Moon Sang-min, Lee Eun-saem

AAA Asia Celebrity Award: NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, Jang Won-young, Kim Seon-ho, Kentaro Sakaguchi

AAA Best Choice Award: Lee Young-ji, KANG DANIEL, BOYNEXTDOOR, &TEAM, NewJeans, NMIXX, Ben&Ben, Dreamcatcher, Lim Young-woong, DinDin, Kim Jae-joong

AAA Best Acting Performance Award: Kim Young-dae, Lee Jun-young, Moon Ga-young, Suho

AAA Fabulous Award: Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, NewJeans, Stray Kids, Lim Young-woong

AAA Best Musician Award: ZEROBASEONE, Sakurakaza46, KARD, STAYC, Kwon Eun-bi

AAA Scene Stealer Award: Jung Sung-il

AAA Best Actor Award: Kim Se-jeong, Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Dong-hwi, Melai Cantiveros-Francisco, Lee Jun-hyuk

AAA Top of K-pop Record Award: Kim Jae-joong

AAA Best Performance Award: LE SSERAFIM

AAA Best Artist Award (Singer): SB19, LE SSERAFIM, AKMU, ITZY, IVE, The Boyz

AAA Best Artist Award (Actor): Kentaro Sakaguchi, Kim Seon-ho, Kim Ji-hoon

AAA Grand Prize: Fandom of the Year: Lim Young-woong

AAA Grand Prize: Performance of the Year: BSS (SEVENTEEN)

AAA Grand Prize: Stage of the Year: Stray Kids

AAA Grand Prize: Song of the Year: NewJeans – “Ditto”

AAA Grand Prize: Album of the Year: SEVENTEEN – FML

AAA Grand Prize: Singer of the Year: NewJeans

AAA Grand Prize: Actor of the Year: Lee Jun-ho

The 2023 Asia Artist Awards not only highlighted the immense talent in the Asian entertainment industry but also underscored the growing global influence of Asian artists. The inclusion of a diverse array of awards categories ensured a comprehensive celebration of excellence across various entertainment forms.

It was clear that the 2023 Asia Artist Awards had set a new standard for pan-Asian entertainment galas. It was a night where stars shone bright, talents were rightfully celebrated and cultural barriers were beautifully bridged.