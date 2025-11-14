Complete list: Michelin Guide 2026 awardees in Cebu

The Michelin Guide has landed in Cebu connecting the metro dining scene to the rest of the world. Some of the awardees run establishments that are intimate and refined, while others lean more casual but serve unforgettable flavors.

Here is the complete list to the Michelin Guide 2026 awardees in Cebu:

Michelin Bib Gourmand:

Esmen

Rallos St., Pasil, Cebu City

This family-run eatery is everything you need to experience one of Cebu’s true food heritages. Located in Pasil, it perfectly represents where the locals eat: humble and hearty. They serve rich and briny larang — a hot and sour stew — that feature seafood like porcupine fish or eel, among others. These are traditionally paired with mais (corn grits), a staple among Cebuanos. It’s the absolute Cebuano hot and sour seafood stew.

Pares Batchoy Food House

C. Rodriguez St., Cebu City

Straightforward dining at its best, this humble pares house in a prime Cebu City location is all about generous portions and bold flavors. Its take on fusing both beef pares and batchoy gives diners a noodle dish that presents the best of both worlds. For a truly Cebuano experience, they also serve lechon pares which adds a festive, local touch to the meal. Overall, simple in concept but remarkable in execution.

The Pig & Palm

MSY Tower, Negros Rd, Cebu City

Founded by Michelin-starred British chef Jason Atherton, the restaurant has already raised the bar for Cebu’s modern dining scene. Its contemporary European cuisine, infused with Filipino flavors, turns every meal into an experience. Highlights include miso-glazed Palawan pulpo, confit pork belly with apple caramel, and the sweet finale, bananita. The Pig & Palm was awarded SunStar Best of Cebu - Restaurant of the Year 2022.

Abaseria Deli and Cafe

Villa Aurora Subdivision, Kasambagan, Cebu City

This restaurant is the embodiment of a mother’s love translated into a restaurant. Every dish reflects years of dedication and care in the kitchen, honoring home-cooked flavors while elevating them for a diverse audience. Abaseria continues to serve loyal patrons and new diners alike, delivering thoughtful, well-prepared meals that celebrate the joy of sharing good food.

Cur8

Banilad Town Center, Governor M. Cuenco Ave., Cebu City

This restaurant pushes the boundaries of modern dining with inventive takes on classic Asian dishes. The concept evolves throughout the day, from refined lunches to relaxed afternoons of coffee and pastries, then into an evening of cocktails and fine dinners.

Lasa

Roosevelt Drive, Busay, Cebu City

In Cebu, the mountains are a destination for celebration. This spacious, open-air restaurant, styled after a traditional native hut, turns Filipino classics into highlights of the highlands. The crispy palabok is rich and generous, the glazed pork barbecue sticky-sweet and smoky.

Michelin Selected Restaurants

Soba Kamakura

EC Building, Greenhills Road, Mandaue City

Soba Kamakura specializes in authentic Japanese soba, crafted from premium Hokkaido buckwheat. Every dish showcases seasonal ingredients and precise plating, creating a refined dining experience. Reservations are recommended for this high-end, detail-oriented Japanese restaurant. Soba Kamakura is a gem, earning it the SunStar Best of Cebu - Best Japanese Restaurant for 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Socarrat

Bonifacio District, Cebu City

Socarrat exudes understated beauty with a focus on comforting Spanish fare. Highlights include Patatas Bravas, Lengua Estofada and Paella Montañesa, all prepared with precision but served in a cozy, approachable atmosphere. The warm interiors and friendly service make it perfect for quiet dinners or casual catch-ups.

Sialo

7A Pres. Laurel St., Kasambagan, Cebu City

Sialo is Cebu’s shining new gem, which also earned the title Restaurant of the Year in Best of Cebu 2024. With only 16 seats, it’s an intimate culinary adventure that reimagines Filipino flavors with a modernist take. Every dish tells a story and creates a multisensory experience where tradition meets innovation. Its Michelin recognition elevates it as a beacon of Cebuano gastronomy.

Enye by Chele Gonzalez

Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City

Enye by Chele Gonzalez delivers a masterful interpretation of Spanish cuisine in Cebu. Located in the luxurious resort, the restaurant balances classic Spanish dishes with contemporary touches. Its offerings, from croquetas to paellas, highlight culinary excellence and authentic flavors. Enye is another culinary heavyweight in Cebu, also recognized as SunStar Best of Cebu - Restaurant of the Year 2018.

House of Lechon

Acacia & Tojong Streets, Cebu City

House of Lechon is more than just lechon. Its menu features familiar Filipino dishes with local twists, making it a cornerstone of Filipino culinary pride in Cebu. Awarded SunStar Best of Cebu 2024 Best Filipino Restaurant, it serves Carcar lechon that’s known for its special sauce made from roasted pork drippings, vinegar, soy and herbs. The result? A dish that delivers a rich, unforgettable flavor.

Maya

Crossroads, Cebu City

Maya brings vibrant Southern California-style Mexican cuisine to Cebu. Known for its fajitas, tacos, burritos, and a large all-agave tequila bar, it combines festive ambiance with flavorful dishes. It’s a favorite among locals, earning it the SunStar Best of Cebu - Best Mexican Restaurant 2023 nod.

DIP Nikkei

Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort, Mactan Island, Punta Engaño Road, Lapu-Lapu City

DIP Nikkei brings Japanese-Peruvian fusion to Cebu with bold flavors and elegant presentation. Signature dishes like Causa Tiger Prawn, Maki Acevichado and Cochinillo showcase the restaurant’s creative approach. Pair them with cocktails from the DIP Bar for a complete experience.

Abli

A.Climaco St., Cebu City

Abli reinvents Cebuano classics and makes them your next favorite. It’s best known for the Morta — a creative take on the Argao torta. The restaurant brings familiar flavors to a fresh stage. Its drink menu is just as imaginative, featuring cocktails and coffee mocktails that pair perfectly with every dish.

Pares Pares

N. Escario St., Cebu City

This humble food stop is a must for anyone craving comfort food done right. Known for its beef pares with bone marrow, Pares Pares is where friends gather for a satisfying, no-frills meal.

Coco

Mactan Seaport Village, Punta Engaño Road, Lapu-Lapu City

Coco is a hidden gem on the second floor of an old building. The Korean owner and young local kitchen team mix Filipino and Thai flavors with creative flair. Highlights include sisig with egg, mango green onion kimchi, BBQ nights, spicy noodles and a seafood platter perfect for sharing.

Lantaw (Compostela)

Guiwanon before Shell, Compostela.

A family favorite, Lantaw has long been a go-to spot for Cebuanos celebrating life’s milestones. Signature dishes like tuna belly, lechon kawali, sisig and sizzling squid keep diners coming back for more, making Lantaw a true Cebuano institution.

Ato-ah

38th Park Avenue, Cebu IT Park, Cebu City

Ato-ah embraces the heart of Cebuano home cooking, serving traditional dishes like lumpia, nilarang and inun-unan with a focus on freshness. It offers comfort food that resonates deeply with nostalgic local flavors that you associate with your mother’s cooking.