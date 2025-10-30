Complete list: Michelin Selected, Bib Gourmand dining spots in Cebu

CEBU’S culinary scene has officially taken the spotlight as the Michelin Guide makes its long-awaited debut in the Philippines. Known for its rich heritage and world-class flavors, Cebu now joins the ranks of global dining destinations with a selection of restaurants earning a place in the prestigious guide.
During the Michelin Guide Ceremony: Manila and Environs | Cebu held on Oct. 30, 2025, at the Marriott Manila Hotel, Newport World Resorts, the island’s top chefs and restaurateurs were honored for elevating local and international cuisine to global standards.
Michelin Selected Restaurants in Cebu:
Soba Kamakura
Maya
Lantaw (Compostela)
Pares Pares (N. Escario St.)
Sialo
Socarrat
Abli
Ato-Ah
Benjarong
DIP
Enye by Chele Gonzalez
House of Lechon
The Bib Gourmand distinction honors restaurants that offer exceptional food at great value, celebrating establishments that blend quality, taste, and affordability.
Michelin Bib Gourmand Restaurants in Cebu:
CUR8
Abaseria Deli & Café
The Pig & Palm