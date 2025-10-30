Cebu

Complete list: Michelin Selected, Bib Gourmand dining spots in Cebu

CEBU’S culinary scene has officially taken the spotlight as the Michelin Guide makes its long-awaited debut in the Philippines. Known for its rich heritage and world-class flavors, Cebu now joins the ranks of global dining destinations with a selection of restaurants earning a place in the prestigious guide.

During the Michelin Guide Ceremony: Manila and Environs | Cebu held on Oct. 30, 2025, at the Marriott Manila Hotel, Newport World Resorts, the island’s top chefs and restaurateurs were honored for elevating local and international cuisine to global standards.

Michelin Selected Restaurants in Cebu:

Soba Kamakura

Maya

Lantaw (Compostela)

Pares Pares (N. Escario St.)

Sialo

Socarrat

Abli

Ato-Ah

Benjarong

DIP

Enye by Chele Gonzalez

House of Lechon

The Bib Gourmand distinction honors restaurants that offer exceptional food at great value, celebrating establishments that blend quality, taste, and affordability.

Michelin Bib Gourmand Restaurants in Cebu:

CUR8

Abaseria Deli & Café

The Pig & Palm

