Concentrix downs XtendOps, 83-57, in BPO Season 2

CONCENTRIX had its way with XtendOps, blasting the Pterodactyls, 83-57, in the BPO Rivals Season 2 basketball tournament on April 20, 2024 at the House of Rapha Sports Center.

It didn’t take long for Concentrix to assert itself in the match as it led 20-10 after the first before extending it to a high of 29, 80-51, before cruising to the convincing victory.

Former University of Southern Philippines Foundation Panthers guard Clyde Avancena had 15 points and six assists for Concentrix. Paul Lanado contributed 14 markers, while Jaime Pacquiao added 10 for the winning side.

In other games, Tech Mahindra absolutely crushed TOA Global, winning by a margin of 71 points, 128-57. TOA Global fielded only five players, and Tech Mahindra pounced like a tiger on its prey, zooming off to a massive 33-8 lead after the first period. In the end, six players scored in double figures for Tech Mahindra, led by the 23 points of Muchard Pasaol and the 20 of Kris Nalam.

Meanwhile, the Accenture Sharks outhustled the CS Bankers, 80-75. Jade Jadulco had 16 points to pace the Sharks, while Sherwin Resilla chipped in 12 points, six rebounds, and four assists. / JNP