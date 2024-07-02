Cebu

Concentrix launches rebrand in Cebu with drone show

Global technology and services leader Concentrix extends the launch of its new brand positioning with a drone show in Cebu.

Building on the momentum from a similar event in Manila, Concentrix’s Family Day in Cebu sustains its commitment as an industry leader and is the first customer experience (CX) company to host a drone show in the country.

Attended by approximately 30,000 Concentrix Cebu game-changers and their loved ones, the show took place in what is considered the country’s biggest employee-focused multi-event series in which the company invests hundreds of millions of pesos each year, the Concentrix Family Day #OneFamNation.

Called Funatix in Cebu, it was one of 11 location-based events nationwide.

Amit Jagga, executive vice president and country leader for Concentrix Philippines, said revealing the new logo with this experience is a testament to Concentrix’s human-centered, tech-led approach: blending fresh and modern innovation with entertainment to create an unforgettable moment.

Concentrix in the Philippines remains the country’s largest private employer with over 100,000 game-changers in over 50 sites spread across 20 cities. / PR

