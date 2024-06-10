Concentrix lits up sky with new logo via drone show

CONCENTRIX launched its new brand positioning and became the first in the customer experience (CX) industry to host a drone show in the country.

The show took place in what is considered the country’s biggest employee-focused multi-event series in which the company invests hundreds of millions of pesos each year, the Concentrix Family Day.

The company’s new logo was launched through a drone show. Concentrix executive vice president and country leader Amit Jagga said the drone show is a testament to Concentrix’s human-centered, tech-led approach: blending fresh and modern innovation with entertainment to create an unforgettable experience for its workers.

Amit said Concentrix utilizes artificial intelligence to combine the best of humans and technology to accelerate processes, drive better experiences for our clients and their customers, and drive improved performance and satisfaction for our game-changers. / KOC