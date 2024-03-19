Concentrix survives Sharks

Concentrix hung on to defeat the Accenture Sharks, 62-59, in the BPO Rivals Season 2 last Saturday, March 16, 2024, at the House of Rapha Sports Center.

Concentrix imposed their will from the start and led by as many as nine, 42-33, in the fourth period before making enough stops down the stretch to win.

Mike Descartin led Concentrix’s balanced scoring attack with 10 points and six boards.

In other games, Tech Mahindra defeated the Xtend Ops 68-62. Steven Cabanday scored 15 points, five boards and three assists, while Muchard Pasaol contributed 14 markers, six rebounds, four assists and three assists. Nolan dela Pena also scored 14 points.

The CS Bankers routed the TOA Global, 83-53, thanks to a blistering second-period blast that turned a four-point lead into a comfortable 19-point cushion. Mark Iway scored 25 points to pace the CS Bankers.

The Newfold Wolves also dropped the Aldesa KingsGuard, 71-58. Ralph John Belarmino played a complete game, producing 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists to push the Wolves to another victory. Feleejo Bongo contributed 15 markers for Newfold.

Cognizant nipped ISI Calton, 54-53, thanks to Neil Hermosisima’s double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds.

And lastly, the Wipro Tigers crushed the Tahche Cheetahs, 102-55. Earvin Jam Ferraren led the Tigers’ dominant win with 15 points and nine boards. / JNP