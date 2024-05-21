Concentrix takes Game 1 of BPO Rivals finals

CONCENTRIX overcame the Newfold Wolves in Game 1, 67-64, on May 19, 2024, at the City Sports Club-Cebu to move a win away from capturing the title in the BPO Rivals Season 2 basketball tournament.

It was a see-saw battle between the two best teams in the league that pits business process outsourcing (BPO) companies against one another. However, with the game hanging in the balance, Concentrix uncorked a 13-6 run in the first five minutes of the fourth to overhaul a 47-45 deficit and take a 58-53 lead.

The Wolves tried to make their way back into the game, but baskets by Kent Andrew Lim kept Concentrix in front until the game’s final buzzer. Lim finished with 22 points, eight rebounds, and four steals.

Paul Lanado helped Concentrix with a double-double of 12 points and 12 boards. Lourenz Limpangog added nine markers, six rebounds, and two steals.

Feleejo Bongo had 21 points for the Wolves but shot 9-for-20 from the field, including 3-of-11 from long distance. Star forward Ralph Belarmino, bothered by an injured shoulder, had only seven points but grabbed 18 rebounds. / JNP