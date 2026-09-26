Concerns on false info bill raised

MEDIA and legal experts in Cebu have raised concerns over a proposed anti-false information law, citing possible risks to press freedom, due process and free expression.

The concerns were raised during a press conference organized by the Cebu Citizens Press Council (CCPC) on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, as part of the 34th Cebu Press Freedom Week.

Lawyer Ian Vincent Manticajon, a media law expert and senior lecturer, presented a draft CCPC resolution outlining concerns over House Bill 9465, or the proposed Digital Media Anti-False Information Act.

The measure was approved by the House of Representatives on third and final reading on June 3, 2026, by a vote of 286-3, with seven abstentions. It is now pending in the Senate.

Manticajon said community media had not been consulted and warned that the measure could discourage journalists from reporting information for fear of legal consequences.

He questioned provisions allowing government agencies to request restrictions or removal of online content, saying restrictions on political speech should be subject to judicial safeguards.

“There must be due process when curtailing free speech,” Manticajon said, questioning who should determine whether information is false.

“The Constitution protects freedom of the press and recognizes the public’s right to know because democracy cannot survive without proper information received by the public,” Manticajon said.

“An enlightened citizenry is a key ingredient in exercising democratic rights. If the press hesitates out of fear of punishment, takedowns, or economic hardship, who will the public rely on to get accurate information?” Manticajon added.

He also raised concerns over provisions on good-faith errors and corrections, saying their wording could pressure journalists to remove stories to avoid criminal liability.

He said the bill could disproportionately affect local journalists, citizen reporters, anonymous sources and reporters relying on foreign grants. He also raised concerns on the possibility of government officials misinterpreting information written in regional languages such as Cebuano.

Bill’s stated safeguards

The House has said the measure targets deliberate and coordinated disinformation, not legitimate journalism or criticism.

Under the bill, people who knowingly and willfully spread false information with intent to cause verifiable public harm or threaten national security could face six to 12 years in prison and fines of P500,000 to P2 million.

The House said the measure protects political opinions, criticism of government and public officials, satire, journalism and whistleblowing. Good-faith mistakes, it said, are not covered by the criminal penalties.

The bill also covers coordinated troll farms, bot networks, fake-account syndicates, foreign-backed influence operations and certain undisclosed AI-generated or manipulated content.

Human Rights Watch has separately raised concerns about what it described as vague and overly broad provisions. / ABC