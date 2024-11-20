Condo in Mabolo issued warning for ‘violating fire code’

A CONDOMINIUM along Rivera Street in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City was issued a warning by the Cebu City Fire Department (CCFD) due to numerous violations at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

Senior Fire Officer (SFO) 3 Lemuel Vincent Alcoseba, station commander of the Mabolo Sub-Station, along with police personnel, led the posting of the warning sign at the San Marino Condominium.

Attached to the condominium's main entrance, the warning said: "Warning: This Building/Structure is a Fire Hazard."

Alcoseba told SunStar Cebu that the fire department had sent several notices to the condominium management to address their violations, but no action had been taken.

Firemen inspected the building following complaints from tenants.

Among the issues found was that the fire exit only extended up to the fourth floor.

At least 10 infractions were found overall, and each one is punishable by fines and penalties.

Following the posting of the warning, the CCFD gives the management 15 to 30 days to take corrective action.

The fire department will be forced to ask the local government unit to close the building if the order is not followed.

The management was contacted by SunStar Cebu to comment on the matter, but they declined.

According to Cebu City Fire Station spokesperson SFO3 Wendell Villanueva, the infractions amount to a grave violation of Republic Act 9514, which is also referred to as the Fire Code of the Philippines. (GPL)