Condo living trend boosts interior design businesses

CEBU’s residential sector continues to see strong demand for condominium units and upgraded living spaces, creating opportunities for businesses that cater to homeowners seeking personalized and functional interiors.

Property consultancy Colliers has identified Cebu as one of the country’s strongest regional residential markets, supported by sustained take-up of condominium units and continued expansion outside Metro Manila. Cebu’s condominium market has also remained healthy, with no signs of oversupply despite the steady rollout of new projects.

As of end-2025, Cebu’s condominium stock reached about 92,300 units, the largest outside Metro Manila, with more developments expected over the next few years as developers respond to demand from professionals, investors and end-users.

The market is being supported by the growth of the IT-BPM sector, tourism and major infrastructure projects that continue to improve connectivity across Metro Cebu.

The growing preference for condominium living and lifestyle-oriented residential developments is also driving demand for interior design services as homeowners seek to maximize space, functionality and aesthetics.

Industry reports show that affordable to mid-income condominium projects continue to dominate sales, while interest in upscale and luxury developments is also rising.

These rosy prospects in real estate have prompted entrepreneur Marybeth Parantar to invest in the interior design business — Theri Curated Interiors at the BPI Building in Cebu Business Park — to serve a market increasingly focused on customized living environments.

Parantar was a former travel industry professional with nearly two decades of experience in the Philippines and Canada. She said this venture aims to capitalize on the growing demand for personalized interiors that blend style, comfort and practicality.

“Design has always been a passion,” Parantar said. “The opportunity now is to help clients create spaces that are both functional and reflective of their lifestyles.”

Her business offers interior decorating, kitchen and bath design, renovations, home additions and residential redesign services.

The company’s design philosophy combines classic elegance, contemporary simplicity, and Mediterranean influences, incorporating natural materials, earthy palettes and handcrafted details to create warm and timeless spaces.

The firm’s launch reflects a broader shift in Cebu’s residential market, where buyers are placing greater emphasis not only on property ownership but also on creating homes that support modern lifestyles and long-term well-being.

“As lifestyles change, people are becoming more intentional about how they use and experience their spaces,” Parantar said. “Good design should enhance everyday living while remaining timeless.” / KOC