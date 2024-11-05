Condo owners’ water ‘cut off’ over unpaid dues

MORE than 10 unit owners of a condominium in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City, faced a disruption in their water supply due to non-payment of monthly condominium dues that have accumulated since 2016.

The overdue balances range from P50,000 and P100,000, Geraldine Alcantara, administrative assistant of the Urban Deca Homes’ management, said on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

Water disconnections began on Oct. 28.

As of Tuesday, at least 90 of the more than 100 condo owners have cleared their outstanding dues that resulted in their water supply to be reconnected, Alcantara said.

Unit owners were forced to pay their dues after the company’s board passed a resolution that enforces the condominium’s rules. One rule allows the disconnection of utilities, such as water, for unit owners who fail to pay their dues, after proper notice is given. Alcantara said the company disconnected unit owners’ amenities as a last resort to encourage them to comply with their contractual obligations.

The monthly condominium dues are set at P1,000 per unit.

However, Alcantara said only unit owners with substantial unpaid balances were subject to disconnection, sparing owners who were only behind by a few months.

“The instruction given to us was to cut the water supply of unit owners with significant outstanding balances to compel them to pay, as it is stipulated in their contracts that monthly dues must be paid,” she said.

Ongoing case

The ongoing intra-corporate dispute between the homeowners and Deca Homes Corp., which was filed in 2016 and is still pending before Regional Trial Court 11, remains unresolved.

This is the reason why some homeowners have yet to settle their monthly dues; they are still waiting for the decision, Alcantara said.

“While we understand that many unit owners have individual reasons for withholding condo dues, we would like to emphasize the importance of contributing to these dues. These payments are essential to the maintenance and upkeep of the condominium project, ensuring a safe, well-managed environment for all residents,” said Kimberly Teleron, customer service manager at Urban Deca Homes, in a text message to SunStar Cebu.

Teleron, however, cannot speculate on the reasons unit owners may have for not paying their dues.

Regarding the pending case, she said that there is currently no court order suspending the collection of these dues.

“The intra-corporate case was filed by specific individuals who do not necessarily represent the majority’s views. This case challenges the composition of the board, with the goal of transferring management control to the claimants, who are notably delinquent in their dues,” Teleron said.

Teleron further said that for units with a disconnected water supply, it will be the responsibility of the residents to seek alternative sources to obtain water and ensure their needs are met during this period.

The sole objective of the disconnection is to encourage unit owners to settle their condominium dues.

Alcantara said it is also important to note that the water itself is supplied by PB Waterworks Inc., but the disconnection was executed by the condominium’s administration, not the water provider.

Staggered payment

The condominium management has offered a staggered payment scheme to assist residents in settling their dues.

Under this plan, unit owners can make partial payments based on their financial capability, with the remaining balance payable over a period of six months to one year.

To formalize this arrangement, residents are required to sign a promissory note indicating that failure to adhere to the agreed-upon payment schedule will result in the disconnection of water services.

Once payments are made and balances cleared, water service is restored on the same day, Alcantara said.

With more than 1,400 sold units across 20 buildings, Urban Deca Homes is one of the large residential complexes in Mandaue City.

One of the homeowners, who identified herself only as Bing, told SunStar Cebu that her appeal is the restoration of water service for her fellow condo owners, saying the cutting the supply is a violation of her right to water.

Bing said homeowners are now finding their own ways to source water for daily use. / CAV