IT HAS height, length, talent, and athleticism.

Tim Cone is certainly impressed with the current Gilas Pilipinas roster for the upcoming window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers, calling it one of the strongest national team lineups assembled since he joined the program.

“I think it’s one of the most powerful teams we have put together for at least this window since I’ve been the coach,” Cone said during a Zoom presser ahead of the Gilas’ campaign in the penultimate window of the qualifiers.

For the first time, Kai Sotto (7-3), AJ Edu (6-10), Quentin Millora-Brown (6-10), Mike Philips (6-8), and new naturalized player Bennie Boatwright (6-10) will suit up together for the national team, giving Cone the size and length that previous Gilas lineups lacked.

The squad also boasts youth and athleticism through Dwight Ramos, Kevin Quiambao, and Juan Gomez De Liaño, while Scottie Thompson, Chris Newsome, Troy Rosario, and CJ Perez provide experience.

While the roster looks impressive on paper, Cone stressed that its potential must translate into actual performance on the court.

“It’s not just about size or talent, but we have that great floor, and we have a really high ceiling if we can get everybody together,” the Gilas coach said.

“We think there is a great potential, but right now, it’s just potential, and we got to see what happens on the floor, and hopefully, that develops in practice.”

The team still has two days of twice-a-day practices before plunging into action on Friday against Syria at the Karisma Arena in Seremban, Malaysia.

Then after a break on Saturday, the Philippines will return to action on Sunday against Iran.

“It’s really about how we come together, how we play together, what kind of chemistry we develop and mindset, and all those things that go into making a great team,” Cone said. / PBA.PH