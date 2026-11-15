Cone puts Gilas on priority amid upcoming PBA semis

VETERAN head coach Tim Cone has temporarily set aside Barangay Ginebra’s upcoming Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup semifinals series against defending champion TNT Tropang 5G to focus on his national team duties with Gilas Pilipinas in the upcoming window of the Fiba World Cup qualifiers.

“Right now I’ve got to change my hat from Ginebra to Gilas,” Cone said in an article on the PBA website.

Cone’s immediate attention is locked onto the country’s crucial matchups against Syria and Iran during the fifth window of the qualifiers on November 27 and 29 in Seremban, Malaysia.

In the meantime, thoughts of TNT head coach Chot Reyes, Tropang 5G import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, and the rest of the defending champions are on the back burner.

“I’m not going to focus on that one (TNT) right now. I’ve got Gilas duties coming up first. All the other teams have all the time to rest and prepare, and we’re not gonna have that opportunity with Ginebra, not at least with a full team,” Cone noted.

Cone added that he will only shift his focus back to the PBA semifinals—which tip off on December 4 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium—once their mission in Malaysia is complete. / RSC