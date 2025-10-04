Cone-Tenorio duel heats up Manila Clasico

THE Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) opens its 50th season with a bang as Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings and Magnolia Hotshots face off in the much-awaited Manila Clasico at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025.

The opening game of the Philippine Cup follows the Season 49 Leo Awards, where June Mar Fajardo, Robert Bolick, and Arvin Tolentino are expected to headline the list of honorees.

Manila Clasico tip-off is set at 7:30 p.m. with veteran coach Tim Cone and his former player, LA Tenorio, clashing for the first time as coach.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the Ginebra–Magnolia clash was chosen to highlight the coaching duel between Ginebra’s Tim Cone and his former player-turned-coach LA Tenorio.

“Lahat naman pwede (any matchup could’ve been chosen), pero pinili namin ang Ginebra–Magnolia for Tim Cone versus LA,” Marcial said during the league’s media launch.

Cone and Tenorio share a long history, having worked together at Alaska, Ginebra, and Gilas Pilipinas. Now, they find themselves on opposite sides as mentors in the league’s milestone season opener.

Both teams will field familiar lineups with key new additions. Ginebra bolstered its frontcourt with Norbert Torres and rookie Sonny Estil, though the team will miss Jamie Malonzo, who has taken his talents abroad.

Magnolia, on the other hand, added Paolo Taha and Javi Gomez de Liano to a core led by Paul Lee, Ian Sangalang, Mark Barroca, Zavi Lucero, and Rome dela Rosa.

Tenorio may also suit up as a player if needed, though his main focus is on his new role as head coach. / RSC