Confix downs Handy Fix in Buildrite Cup 2023

CONFIX kept its winning roll going as they defeated Handy Fix, 82-72, in the Architects + Engineers Basketball Club Buildrite Cup 2023 on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 at the Cebu Port Authority gym.

Mon Dico continued his fine play in this tournament as he tallied a massive double-double of 30 points and 16 rebounds, two assists and a block. James Cabardo added 20 points as Confix moved to 5-0 in Bracket B.

Handy Fix, who got 22 points from Justin Aspacio, fell to 1-4 in this tournament.

In the other game, Floortek dropped Smartbond, 76-71, thanks to the 25 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals of Jan Manalili. John Cubar had 18 points and six boards as Floortek improved to 3-2.

Smartbond was led by the 22 points of Jett Latonio and the 14 markers of Wesley Viejo. However, those performances weren’t enough to stop the team from falling to 2-3.