Confix downs Smartbond, now 3-0 in Buildrite Cup

THE Confix Structural Epoxies cruised past Smartbond, 74-62, to win its third game in a row in the Architects + Engineers Basketball Club Buildrite Cup 2023 on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at the Cebu Port Authority gym.

The win placed Confix at the top of the standings in Bracket B with a clean 3-0 mark. James Cabardo had 22 points, while Mon Dico produced 21 points, 14 rebounds and two assists to push Confix to the win.

In the other match, Stopgap notched its second win of the tournament after slipping past Floortek, 77-72. Speedy guard Richie Bactol had 20 points, while big man Lawrence Gayotin tallied 19 points and 10 boards. Dexy Suico’s 17 markers were also pivotal in helping Stopgap pull off the come-from-behind win.