Confusion cleared for seniors payout

RELIEF is spreading among Cebu City’s elderly after the Office of Senior Citizens Affairs (Osca) clarified widespread confusion over their upcoming financial assistance.

A single Facebook post by Mayor Nestor Archival sparked worry that the payout, set to begin on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, would only go to a small group of newly listed seniors.

All Qualified Seniors Get Aid. Osca confirmed that all qualified senior citizens — both existing beneficiaries and those recently approved — will receive their aid.

The confusion stemmed from a list of approximately 7,000 names. Mayor Archival explained these 7,000 are replacements, not new additions requiring a budget increase.

“We only replaced those who were removed because they passed away or failed to claim aid for three consecutive years,” he stated.

The mayor’s post actually referred to pending applicants who had qualified but had not yet received assistance since May 2024.

With the matter settled, the city’s approximately 93,000 senior beneficiaries are each set to receive P1,000 each. The 10-day distribution starts on October 25, with a strict mandate: seniors must personally appear to claim their aid, as no authorization letters will be accepted.

Shift to Monthly Payouts Ahead. Beyond the immediate payment, the city is preparing for a major administrative change: shifting from quarterly to monthly payouts.

The upcoming aid will cover three months’ worth of assistance as the transition begins.Mayor Archival supports the monthly distribution (P1,000 each month), believing it will improve fund tracking and management efficiency.

However, the change has met resistance. Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr., chair of the Committee on Senior Citizens, voiced concerns, noting that managing monthly distributions is significantly more challenging now that the list exceeds 90,000 beneficiaries.

He added that many senior citizen groups prefer the current quarterly system because it minimizes travel and waiting times for elderly claimants. The focus now remains on the upcoming 10-day payout, ensuring all of Cebu City’s qualified seniors receive the support they rely on. / CAV