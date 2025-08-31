Cong. Rama launches free medical services in Cebu City's 2nd district

CEBU City South District Representative Edu Rama launched a new healthcare initiative called People’s Day+ on Friday, August 29, 2025.

The program, a partnership with 1Life, offers free medical and diagnostic services to residents.

The program's first caravan was held in Barangay Labangon. In its first three days, the initiative served nearly 1,000 residents.

People’s Day+ provides free services like doctor consultations, blood work, urinalysis, ECG, X-rays, and a one-month supply of medicine.

“People’s Day+ is about bringing quality health services closer to our communities,” Rama said. He stated the program is part of his ongoing efforts to make healthcare more accessible in the South District.

The initiative will continue to visit different barangays, accommodating up to 300 people daily.

Schedules will be posted on the congressman’s official social media page. (PR)