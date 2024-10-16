Congestion expected with new MyBus route to SM City JMall

AS THE Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) gears up for the opening of the new MyBus route to SM City JMall on October 25, 2024, officials are anticipating potential traffic congestion along the route.

Traffic management plans

Hyll Retuya, assistant head of Team, shared on October 15, 2024, that traffic congestion is expected but that several measures are in place to manage the situation effectively.

Deployment of enforcers: Seven to 10 traffic enforcers will be stationed at critical intersections near SM City JMall, located along AS Fortuna St., to monitor and regulate traffic during peak hours.

The new mall is a redevelopment of the former JCentre Mall, which was acquired by SM from Cebuano businessman Justin Uy in early 2023.

New MyBus route details

The MyBus expansion aims to enhance public transportation in Mandaue City by connecting major destinations. The new route covers 9.5 kilometers and traverses several high-traffic areas, including commercial districts and industrial zones.

Outbound Route to SM City JMall:

Start: SM City Cebu (Cebu City) – Cebu International Port boundary

Route:

Left turn onto Ouano Ave.

Left onto Mantawi Drive

Right onto C.D. Seno St.

Left onto Ouano Ave.

Left onto W.O. Seno St.

Right onto C.D. Seno St.

Onto Caltex Road

Right onto M.C. Briones St.

Left onto A.S. Fortuna St. (location of the new SM supermall)

Return Route to SM City Cebu:

Right turn onto V. Albaño St.

Right onto M.L. Quezon St.

Right onto M.C. Briones St.

Continue through Wireless and Subangdaku

Left onto M. Logarta St.

End at SM City Cebu

Advice for commuters

Retuya encouraged commuters to use designated lanes and suggested that motorists plan their routes in advance to avoid delays on the opening day, October 25.

While no immediate changes will be made to existing public transportation routes, Retuya said that Team is actively monitoring traffic patterns to evaluate if adjustments are necessary in the future.

Anticipated increase in commuter volume

Team expected the new MyBus route to increase commuter volume, particularly with the mall's opening coinciding with the peak retail season. The public is advised to stay informed on traffic advisories and follow Team’s guidelines to ensure smoother commutes amid the anticipated traffic surge.

Current MyBus routes

Currently, MyBus offers several routes, including:

SM City Cebu to Mactan-Cebu International Airport (and back)

SM City Cebu to the port area

Parkmall to SM City Seaside Cebu at South Road Properties

Talisay City to SM City Seaside Cebu

Connections from Fuente Osmeña to SM Seaside City Cebu and vice versa

Additional routes linking Anjo World in Minglanilla to both Parkmall and SM City Seaside Cebu

(SunStar Cebu)