Congress approves bill to construct tri-level interchange in Mandaue City

THE proposed House bill 1098 which calls for building a tri-level interchange along M.C. Briones St. corner U.N. Avenue in Mandaue City has been approved by Congress in its third and final reading last Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

The bill authored by Mandaue Lone District Representative Emmarie "Lolypop" Ouano-Dizon will be transmitted to the Senate for approval and then forwarded to President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. for signature.

Ouano-Dizon filed the bill in July last year during the first regular session of the 19th Congress.

She said on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, that the development of the interchange would lessen traffic congestion and cut down on travel time since, after the junction is operational, the traffic lights will be removed.

Ouano-Dizon said the project, which has an initial budget of P1.1 billion, is targeted to be completed by 2028.

The solon said she is also eyeing to file a bill to construct a detour connecting the Marcelo Fernan bridge with the Cansaga bridge, eliminating the need for northbound drivers to cross UN Avenue. (HIC)