Congressman Duke Frasco unveils P50M Carmen Public Market

THE newly completed P50-million Carmen Public Market
stands as a landmark public facility in Cebu and marks a significant
leap forward in local infrastructure under Congressman Duke Frasco’s
leadership. Designed to complement and expand the town’s existing
public market, the new facility serves as an additional economic hub
and self-sustaining revenue driver for the Municipality of Carmen,
boosting local trade right alongside the old market, which continues
to operate and serve the community.
Pre-operational earnings to deliver upfront LGU revenues
Even before opening its doors for full operation, the new market is
set to contribute significant capital straight to the Carmen
municipality. The town won't have to wait for the market to open to
start earning. By putting stall spaces, open vendor slots, and al
fresco dining spots up for competitive bidding, the local government
is set to generate ₱3.5 million to ₱5 million in projected income.
Beyond the initial bidding, monthly stall rentals will give the town a
continuous, long-term revenue source to fund local programs.
"This is the kind of infrastructure we should continue building:
projects that not only serve our people but also strengthen the
financial capacity of our local government," said Cong. Duke Frasco.
"Every peso earned can be reinvested into better public services,
improved facilities, and more programs that benefit every person in
Cebu’s 5th District.”
Carmen Mayor Carlo Teves Villamor expressed deep gratitude for the
project, highlighting the financial advantage it brings to the
municipality.
“Akong dakong pasalamat gayud ni Cong. Duke Frasco in behalf sa tanang
lumulupyo sa Carmen. Wala gyud mi niya gikalimtan,” said Mayor Teves
Villamor.
"While other LGUs have to loan hundreds of millions of pesos
just to build a market like this, kami diri sa Carmen, we are a very
proud recipient of this new facility. This new public market is
through the congressional efforts of Congressman Duke. Dako kaayo ni
nga dungag sa komersyo sa Carmen on top of our existing public
market.”
Empowering producers, vendors and daily consumers
More than just a revenue source for the town, the additional market
provides local farmers, fisherfolk, and market vendors with expanded
venues to conduct business while offering residents a clean, modern
space to shop.
Farmers and fisherfolk get a clean, organized venue to sell directly
to buyers without relying on middlemen, while vendors gain stable,
modern stalls to expand their operations. For residents, the facility
offers enhanced accessibility, complete with organized parking and
modern amenities.
Global inspiration, local heritage
Drawing design inspiration from modern public markets during Cong.
Duke’s travels abroad, the architectural plan intentionally
incorporates Cebuano touches. The design blends eco-friendly features
such as solar panels with iconic local elements, including red-brick
exteriors and structural arches patterned after Liloan’s famous
Titay’s.
"For more than 50 years, our original public market has faithfully
served generations of Carmenanons and will continue to do so," Frasco
added.
"Together with the existing market, we hope this new facility,
if properly managed and well-maintained, will further spur local
commerce and serve the people of Carmen for the next 50 years and
beyond." (Sponsored Content)