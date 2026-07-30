Congressman Duke Frasco unveils P50M Carmen Public Market

Pre-operational earnings to deliver upfront LGU revenues



Even before opening its doors for full operation, the new market is

set to contribute significant capital straight to the Carmen

municipality. The town won't have to wait for the market to open to

start earning. By putting stall spaces, open vendor slots, and al

fresco dining spots up for competitive bidding, the local government

is set to generate ₱3.5 million to ₱5 million in projected income.

Beyond the initial bidding, monthly stall rentals will give the town a

continuous, long-term revenue source to fund local programs.



"This is the kind of infrastructure we should continue building:

projects that not only serve our people but also strengthen the

financial capacity of our local government," said Cong. Duke Frasco.

"Every peso earned can be reinvested into better public services,

improved facilities, and more programs that benefit every person in

Cebu’s 5th District.”



Carmen Mayor Carlo Teves Villamor expressed deep gratitude for the

project, highlighting the financial advantage it brings to the

municipality.



“Akong dakong pasalamat gayud ni Cong. Duke Frasco in behalf sa tanang

lumulupyo sa Carmen. Wala gyud mi niya gikalimtan,” said Mayor Teves

Villamor.

"While other LGUs have to loan hundreds of millions of pesos

just to build a market like this, kami diri sa Carmen, we are a very

proud recipient of this new facility. This new public market is

through the congressional efforts of Congressman Duke. Dako kaayo ni

nga dungag sa komersyo sa Carmen on top of our existing public

market.”



Empowering producers, vendors and daily consumers

