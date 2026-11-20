CEBU Third District Rep. Karen Garcia has urged provincial health officials to speed up their investigation into the deaths of a mother and her unborn child at Barili District Hospital, while provincial health consultant Elisse Nicole Catalan defended the staff, saying the hospital was operating over capacity.

In a statement on Facebook on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, Garcia also asked officials to look into the reported death of a newborn in a separate case.

The congresswoman cited a patient’s complaint that the hospital had turned the patient away after its admission cutoff and that a complete blood count and other laboratory tests were unavailable.

In a separate response, also on Facebook, that day, Catalan said the hospital’s workforce had grown from 58 to 115 and its laboratory had begun operating around the clock.

Hospital capacity

Catalan said inpatient bed use had reached 124 percent of capacity and emergency room use had reached 230 percent.

Garcia said families still had questions about the deaths.

“The issue we hope to address is not simply the number of personnel, consultations, or services available. It is the loss of lives, the questions of grieving families,” Garcia said.

Patient assistance

Catalan asked Garcia to help secure medical assistance funds for indigent patients, saying the hospital had received no allocation under the program since September 2025. Garcia said the funding issue should not divert attention from the complaints.

Mother’s case

Angelle Fe Isugan, 24, and her unborn child died at the Barili hospital on Nov. 4 before a planned transfer to Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City.

Dr. Jenina Canoy of the Provincial Health Office said on Nov. 17 that Barili doctors had followed instructions from a specialist at the Carcar hospital. The health office was reviewing medical records and incident reports to determine whether staff followed hospital protocols.

Barili Mayor Pablo John “John-John” Garcia IV also called for a “thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation” into the reported incidents. / CDF