Connectivity as the fifth utility: Globe powers everyday digital life of Filipinos

FOR generations, societies have depended on essential utilities like water, electricity, gas, and transportation to power daily life and economic progress.

Today, connectivity has become just as indispensable. It powers how Filipinos work, learn, access healthcare, manage their finances, run businesses, receive government services, and stay connected during emergencies.

As connectivity evolves into the country's fifth utility, Globe continues to shape a future where every Filipino is seen, supported, and connected. Globe makes that connection real for every Filipino.

"Connectivity has become fundamental to how Filipinos live, work, learn, and build their future," said Carl Cruz, President and chief executive officer (CEO) of Globe.

"As connectivity becomes the fifth utility, our responsibility goes beyond expanding networks. We must ensure they are reliable, resilient, secure, and accessible because people increasingly depend on them every single day."

That transformation is already evident in how Filipinos use mobile services. Data now accounts for 89% of Globe's total mobile service revenues, up from 85% a year ago, reflecting the country's growing reliance on digital services over traditional voice and SMS.

During the first quarter of 2026, Globe's mobile subscriber base reached around 67 million, with more than 39 million customers actively using mobile data. Average monthly data usage climbed to approximately 16gb per subscriber, as Filipino daily habits are shaped by active video streaming, social media usage, gaming, digital payments, and other online services. The GlobeOne app has likewise become an integral part of customers' digital lives, now serving an average of 8 million monthly users.

As customer needs continue to evolve, Globe continues to invest in infrastructure that keeps pace with the country's growing digital demands. In 2025 alone, the company deployed more than 1500 new 5G sites and more than 115,000 fiber-to-the-home lines, while increasing 4G population coverage to 96.41%.

Around 90% of its capital expenditures were allocated to data infrastructure, including 5G, fiber, and network modernization, strengthening the digital backbone that supports individuals, businesses, and communities across the country.

Globe is also strengthening a multi-network ecosystem that brings together mobile, fiber, subsea cable systems, satellite connectivity, wireless optical technologies, and data center capabilities. This integrated approach delivers reliable connectivity across urban centers, underserved communities, and geographically isolated areas, while providing the resilient infrastructure needed to support AI, cloud computing, digital commerce, and the country's continued digital transformation.

The company's vision aligns closely with the Philippine government's push to strengthen the country's digital backbone as a foundation for inclusive growth and national competitiveness.

Through the recently approved National Digital Connectivity Plan, the government has underscored the need for fast, secure, reliable, and affordable connectivity to support digital government services, education, healthcare, commerce, disaster preparedness, and public safety.

The strategy also prioritizes expanding access in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs), strengthening resilient and cyber-secure infrastructure, and accelerating investments that will help ensure every Filipino can participate in the country's digital future.

As digital technologies become increasingly woven into everyday life, Globe believes connectivity should be recognized not simply as a telecommunications service, but as essential infrastructure that powers opportunity, resilience, and inclusive growth.

By continuing to invest in trusted, resilient, and future-ready networks, Globe is helping make connectivity as dependable and indispensable as every other utility Filipinos rely on. (PR)