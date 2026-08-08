Consolacion distributes 3,000 reusable tumblers to schools

TO CURB plastic pollution by building sustainable habits early, the Municipal Government of Consolacion allocated approximately P900,000 to supply around 3,000 reusable tumblers to Grade 6 pupils, teachers, and school advisers across all 20 public elementary schools in the town throughout July 2026.

Municipal officials spearheaded a month-long, school-to-school distribution campaign to implement Consolacion's existing Tumbler Ordinance by bringing eco-friendly practices directly into local classrooms.

The initiative aims to instill long-term environmental stewardship in young learners right before they transition into junior high school.

Environmental Committee Chairman Council Member Fred Herrera said passing legislation alone is insufficient without practical community execution.

He said drafting an ordinance is not enough and local leaders must translate policies into tangible action.

Pointing out the widespread presence of single-use plastics in local schools, offices, and neighborhood communities, he said providing students with reusable tumblers gives them a practical alternative to disposable containers and serves as a daily reminder of the importance of reducing plastic waste.

Herrera said Grade 6 pupils were specifically selected as the primary beneficiaries because they can better understand personal environmental responsibility.

The initiative supports Department of Education curriculum guidelines on proper waste management and reinforces the framework of reducing, reusing, recycling, recovering, and repairing materials.

The project was financed through the local government unit's Community Assistance Fund allocated under Herrera’s office.

Participating directly in the school distributions, Vice Mayor Joannes "Joyjoy" Alegado said building an eco-conscious culture within the community requires effort, time, and financial investment.

She said the long-term benefit of using tumblers is vital for curbing the volume of single-use plastics thrown away every day.

She added that the municipality wants students to stand at the forefront of local environmental protection efforts.

Following the initial distribution, municipal leaders seek to expand these sustainability measures.

Herrera announced plans to request an increased Community Assistance Fund allocation during upcoming municipal budget hearings to extend the tumbler distribution program to other grade levels and community sectors.

Additionally, he sponsored a comprehensive ordinance that recently passed its first reading in the municipal council, proposing a strict "Bring Your Own" container policy across all public offices, schools, and commercial establishments in Consolacion.

Meanwhile, Alegado said local leadership plans further school-focused initiatives, including the revival and formal institutionalization of campus gardening programs.

Local organizers acknowledged the joint efforts of Mayor Nene Alegado, the Sangguniang Bayan, Department of Education administrators, local teachers, and supportive parents in coordinating the month-long rollout. (ABC)