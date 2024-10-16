Consolacion jail installs solar energy system

TO CUT electricity costs by around P50,000 per month, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Consolacion has started installing a P2-million solar energy system.

Once the installation is complete, the jail facility will become the first in the region to rely primarily on solar energy for its power needs, BJMP chief inspector Bryan Roy Mercado told reporters on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024.

The project features a hybrid inverter solar power system with 48 panels, each capable of generating 560 watts.

This setup is expected to provide a total output of 24 kilowatts, helping the facility shift away from dependence on the traditional power grid, said Mercado.

Mercado added that the initiative is not just about cost savings but will also help the environment.

“This is the largest solar power system in any BJMP facility in Region 7. Some jails have small solar setups, but this is by far the most extensive for a jail unit,” said Mercado in Cebuano.

Mercado said the system will generate power not only for the jail facility but also for the Consolacion Police Station, the Comelec Office, and the nearby municipal covered court.

“The installation began last week, and we expect it to be completed by the end of this week,” he added.

Air conditioning units, electric fans, and other appliances heavily used in the jail will now run on solar power, ensuring more energy-efficient operations.

‘New jail facility’

Meanwhile, in a separate interview on Wednesday, Consolacion Mayor’s executive assistant Alvin Duazo said the plans are underway for the construction of a new jail facility in Barangay Panas.

The new facility is designed to accommodate more persons deprived of liberty (PDLs), as the current jail population stands at 300 inmates.

The facility will be funded with a P159 million budget sourced from national government funds.

Duazo added the construction will begin next year and is expected to take one and a half years to complete.

“There will be a bidding process involving the BJMP, the local government unit, and the contractor to ensure the smooth implementation of the project,” he said. / CAV