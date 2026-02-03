Consolacion mayor caps Metro Cebu garbage at 300 tons daily

CONSOLACION Mayor Teresa “Nene” Alegado has set firm limits on the volume of garbage her town will accept from neighboring cities following the closure of the Binaliw landfill, as concerns grow over the strain on Consolacion’s own waste facilities.
Alegado said during a media forum on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, that Consolacion will only accommodate a maximum of 300 tons of garbage per day from Cebu City, Mandaue City, and Lapu-Lapu City at the Asian Energy landfill in Barangay Polog, which has a total daily capacity of 600 tons.
Under the arrangement, Cebu City is expected to send 100 to 150 tons daily, while Lapu-Lapu City and Mandaue City have each been allotted 100 tons per day.
Consolacion, meanwhile, already generates around 80 to 85 metric tons of waste daily.
“With the volume coming in from different cities, we have to be very clear on the limits,” Alegado said.
She stressed that the town must ensure its landfill can still operate safely and sustainably.
The mayor clarified that Consolacion’s facility differs from the Binaliw landfill, noting that it operates as a recycling landfill, not a sanitary landfill.
She added that three out of the landfill’s 15 cells have already been in use for more than five years, although she said these cells are still expected to accommodate waste for several more years.
Despite this, Alegado expressed concern over how the arrangement was reached, revealing that Cebu City and Mandaue City did not directly coordinate with the Consolacion local government before sending their waste, they go directly to the private management of the landfill.
She emphasized that while Consolacion is extending help in light of the waste crisis caused by the Binaliw collapse, the town also has to protect its own capacity and residents from long-term environmental risks.
Alegado said her administration has issued guidelines on waste transport and disposal to ensure that incoming garbage complies with safety and operational standards, as Consolacion temporarily serves as one of the key disposal sites for Metro Cebu’s waste.
The Asian Energy landfill has become a crucial stopgap facility after the January 8 trash slide at the Binaliw landfill forced Cebu City to shut down its primary disposal site, prompting local governments to scramble for alternative dumping areas. (CAV)