Consolacion mayor caps Metro Cebu garbage at 300 tons daily

CONSOLACION Mayor Teresa “Nene” Alegado has set firm limits on the volume of garbage her town will accept from neighboring cities following the closure of the Binaliw landfill, as concerns grow over the strain on Consolacion’s own waste facilities.

Alegado said during a media forum on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, that Consolacion will only accommodate a maximum of 300 tons of garbage per day from Cebu City, Mandaue City, and Lapu-Lapu City at the Asian Energy landfill in Barangay Polog, which has a total daily capacity of 600 tons.

Under the arrangement, Cebu City is expected to send 100 to 150 tons daily, while Lapu-Lapu City and Mandaue City have each been allotted 100 tons per day.

Consolacion, meanwhile, already generates around 80 to 85 metric tons of waste daily.

“With the volume coming in from different cities, we have to be very clear on the limits,” Alegado said.