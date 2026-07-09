Consolacion suspends classes due to Mt. Kanlaon ashfall warning

THE Municipality of Consolacion in northern Cebu suspended classes at all levels in both public and private schools on Thursday, July 9, 2026, following an ashfall warning issued after the eruption of Mt. Kanlaon, a stratovolcano, earlier in the day.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the Municipal Government said shifting wind patterns had carried volcanic ash and fine particles over parts of the region, posing potential health risks, particularly to people with respiratory conditions.

School administrators were advised to shift to asynchronous or online learning, where applicable, to ensure the continuity of classes without compromising student safety.

The local government also urged residents to remain indoors and keep doors and windows closed to prevent ash from entering their homes.

Those who need to go outside were advised to wear an N95 mask or cover their nose and mouth with a wet cloth, along with protective goggles.

Residents were also told to keep food and drinking water containers tightly covered to avoid contamination from volcanic ash.

The Municipal Government urged the public to monitor its official channels for further announcements. / SUNSTAR CEBU